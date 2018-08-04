Meghan Trainor Pushes Back 'Treat Myself' Album Release Date

Meghan Trainor is keeping things real.
The musician took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she's pushing back the release of her upcoming album, "Treat Myself."
"This past year has been one of the most exciting of my entire life. I got engaged to the love of my life, Daryl," she wrote.
"I got to hang out with Diddy, DJ Khaled and Fergie on The Four, and I released five new songs that I’m absolutely obsessed with," she continued.
"I’m in such an amazing place and I can’t stop writing songs... I’ve decided to move my new album TREAT MYSELF until I get everything out of my head and recorded in the studio," she added."
"I’ve never been more excited for all of you to hear my new music. Thank you for your continued love and support," she concluded.
"Treat Myself" was originally scheduled to drop on Aug. 31.
-- Stephanie Swaim