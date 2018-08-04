Meghan Trainor Pushes Back 'Treat Myself' Album Release Date

"I got to hang out with Diddy, DJ Khaled and Fergie on The Four, and I released five new songs that I’m absolutely obsessed with," she continued.

"I’m in such an amazing place and I can’t stop writing songs... I’ve decided to move my new album TREAT MYSELF until I get everything out of my head and recorded in the studio," she added."

"I’ve never been more excited for all of you to hear my new music. Thank you for your continued love and support," she concluded.

"Treat Myself" was originally scheduled to drop on Aug. 31.