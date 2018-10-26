Megyn Kelly Will Not Return And She'll Be Replaced With The Other 'Today' Anchors Next Week

Megyn Kelly is officially out at NBC and now it has been announced that her "Today" show co-anchors will be taking over her hour during her time slot.
"Megyn Kelly: Today" had the third hour of the "Today" show and according to a statement from an NBC News spokesperson obtained by Access, Megyn's show will be covered by some of the other anchors.
"'Megyn Kelly Today' is not returning. Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors."
The announcement comes after Megyn was fired from her show following comments she made about blackface during a panel discussion earlier this week.
Kelly and her panel were discussing campus' telling students not to wear "inappropriate and offensive" costumes this Halloween.
Kelly questioned the campus mandate saying, "But what is racist? Because truly, you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing up as like a character."
She later apologized to both her staff and to her audience — writing an email to staff and opening her show the next day with a tearful apology.
"I’m Megyn Kelly and I want to begin with two words: I’m sorry," she began. "I learned that given the history of blackface being used in awful ways by racists in this country, it is not OK for that to be part of any costume, Halloween or otherwise."
However, NBC brass seemed to feel that Megyn's comments had gone too far, ultimately leading to her termination.
