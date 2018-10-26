Megyn Kelly Will Not Return And She'll Be Replaced With The Other 'Today' Anchors Next Week

Megyn Kelly is officially out at NBC and now it has been announced that her "Today" show co-anchors will be taking over her hour during her time slot.

"Megyn Kelly: Today" had the third hour of the "Today" show and according to a statement from an NBC News spokesperson obtained by Access, Megyn's show will be covered by some of the other anchors.

"'Megyn Kelly Today' is not returning. Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors."

The announcement comes after Megyn was fired from her show following comments she made about blackface during a panel discussion earlier this week.