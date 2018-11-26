Mel B Says Eddie Murphy Was The Love Of Her Life: 'It Was Very Intense, That Attraction'

Mel opened up about their complicated past during "Good Morning Britain" on Monday, telling Piers Morgan that the "Shrek" star was one of her greatest romances.

"I've never really spoken about it before… so in this book, I wanted to address it because a lot of people have a misconstrued thing of how everything happened," she said, referring to the new memoir, "Brutally Honest."

"I went for a dinner party at his house. It was very intense that attraction, so much that I left because it was too much," she shared. "He's such a lovely person, he's all about family and he's very respectful and old school and we courted for quite some time."

But, as we all know, things didn't work out.

"It was like a love story that didn't have a perfect ending," Mel continued.

When Piers asked if she still had feelings for her ex, Mel seemed to plead the fifth, admitting that Eddie has moved on and has a baby on the way with his partner, Paige Butcher. Paige and Eddie also share another daughter, Izzy.

But it looks like things are good between Eddie and Mel regardless — her daughter is actually staying with dad Eddie while Mel is out on her book tour.