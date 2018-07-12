Melania Trump Channels Belle From 'Beauty In The Beast' At Dinner With British Prime Minister

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May greet U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump at Blenheim Palace on July 12, 2018 in Woodstock, England. Blenheim Palace is the birth place of the great wartime British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, of whom the President is a big fan. The Prime Minister hosted dinner for the President and First Lady and business leaders as part of the First Couple's official visit to the UK. (Photo by Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Melania Trump looked straight of a fairytale on Thursday night at a state dinner at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England.
FLOTUS donned a flowing, gold dress with a cape that flowed behind it. The J.Mendel gown featured ruching in several different directions to give the look of subtle pleats and had a boatneck style neckline.
She wore her hair down in soft curls and a deep side part.
Had she worn her hair up, the First Lady would have looked quite similar to Belle from "Beauty and the Beast." Her husband President Donald Trump wore a classic tux to their dinner with British Prime Minster Theresa May and her husband Philip May.
