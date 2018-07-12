Melania Trump Channels Belle From 'Beauty In The Beast' At Dinner With British Prime Minister

Melania Trump looked straight of a fairytale on Thursday night at a state dinner at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England.

FLOTUS donned a flowing, gold dress with a cape that flowed behind it. The J.Mendel gown featured ruching in several different directions to give the look of subtle pleats and had a boatneck style neckline.

She wore her hair down in soft curls and a deep side part.