Melania Trump's Fashion In Egypt Gets Compared To Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' Look

Is Melania Trump getting fashion inspo from the late King of Pop?
The first lady is currently on an official visit through Africa, and she visited the Giza Pyramids on Saturday.
She opted to done an all-white look, in crisp pants, with a white top and cream coat. The 48-year-old accessorized the outfit with a blue tie and white cap.
(Getty Images)
Her outfit set social media ablaze, with people comparing her look to Michael Jackson's outfit in his "Smooth Criminal" music video.
"Smooth Criminal is my favorite Melania Trump video," one person joked.
"Why is #MelaniaTrump standing in front of the Sphinx while dressed like Michael Jackson in the “Smooth Criminal" video? Because it’s 2018. That’s why," another wrote.
Other people thought she looked more like Carmen Sandiego.
"Can we please talk about @FLOTUS looks like Carmen San Diego or at the very least Diane Keaton on safari??? I’ll admit that the look works. #whereintheworld #safari," one person tweeted.
"Wait a minute... is @FLOTUS Carmen Sandiego?," another person wrote.
Another character that people thought her outfit looked like was KFC's Colonel Sanders.
"Why did @FLOTUS dress up as Colonel Sanders for her overseas trip? @realDonaldTrump," one person pondered.
What do you think about Melania's look?
-- Stephanie Swaim