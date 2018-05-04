Melissa McCarthy Apologizes To Jennifer Lopez For Her 'Aggressive' Dancing At Ellen DeGeneres' Birthday Party

(Warner Bros.)
Save the last dance for Melissa McCarthy!
The "Bridesmaids" star visited "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Friday, where Ellen hilariously confronted her about competing against Jennifer Lopez in a dance-off at her birthday party.
"JLo was here … and we were talking about the birthday party. She was saying that you were the most aggressive dancer that she's ever seen in her life," Ellen said.
In that moment, a look of shame immediately washed over the actress' face. "Ms. Lopez, I would like to say sorry," she said.
The talk show host then displayed evidence from the scene of the crime – a photo of Jennifer looking concerned as a blurry Melissa is caught busting a move.
"She looks amazing and poised and it's like, 'What's that little leprechaun over there?'" she joked.
As if the aggressive dancing wasn't enough, Ellen also called Melissa out for escorting JLo throughout the party – pushing innocent bystanders out of the singer's way!
"Then she said you took around the entire floor knocking people out of the way," she recalled.
But who could possibly blame Melissa for wanting to get Jennifer "On The Floor"?
"My brain explodes. She was a fly girl! I just go crazy," Melissa explained.
Don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got, she's still Melissa from Plainfield, IL.