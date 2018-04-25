Melissa McCarthy & Husband Ben Falcone Are Total Relationship Goals On The Red Carpet

While many beloved Hollywood couples are calling it quits, fans can always count on Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone to be total relationship goals.

The "Life of the Party" star stunned on the red carpet at CinemaCon 2018 in a floral pantsuit and pink blouse. Melissa coupled up with her hilarious hubby, 44, in Las Vegas to debut their upcoming action-comedy "Superintelligence." The flick will star the 47-year-old actress, with Ben directing behind-the-scenes.