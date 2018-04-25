Melissa McCarthy & Husband Ben Falcone Are Total Relationship Goals On The Red Carpet

(Getty Images)
While many beloved Hollywood couples are calling it quits, fans can always count on Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone to be total relationship goals.
The "Life of the Party" star stunned on the red carpet at CinemaCon 2018 in a floral pantsuit and pink blouse. Melissa coupled up with her hilarious hubby, 44, in Las Vegas to debut their upcoming action-comedy "Superintelligence." The flick will star the 47-year-old actress, with Ben directing behind-the-scenes.
(Getty Images)
According to Variety, Melissa will play a former corporate executive whose life is turned upside down when she is selected for observation by the world’s first super-intelligence — an artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world.
The funny couple first met in 1998 in a comedy writing class at the Groundlings comedy school in Los Angeles and married in 2005. Melissa and Ben co-starred in the hilarious comedy, "Bridesmaids," in 2011. They share two daughters together.
Thirteen years into their marriage, the couple seems more in love than ever. Last Monday, April 16, Melissa shared a hilarious photo of her man on her Instagram to celebrate #ManCrushMonday.
There are ladies like Elsa Pataky who post shirtless pics of their husbands on the beach … and then there's Melissa, posting a photo of her man rolling his eyes with a double – possibly even triple – chin.
"Hands off ladies...he’s mine!" she captioned the pic.
Ben sent the love right back just days later for #WomanCrushMonday.
"Guys, she said yes," he wrote alongside a wild pic of Melissa wearing a furry g-string and wig.
Laughter is clearly the secret to their long marriage!