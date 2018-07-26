Michael Bublé and Wife Luisana Lopilato Welcome A Baby Girl: See Their Cute Announcement

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato welcomed their third child and their first baby girl and announced the happy news on Instagram on Thursday.

Luisana, 31, shared an adorable black-and-white photo of their bundle of joy's tiny hand and captioned the picture with several touching words.

"How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there’s not enough hours in a day to think about it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself," the the Argentine actress wrote, in her native language Spanish.