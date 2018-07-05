Michael Bublé Confirms He's Expecting A Baby Girl With Wife Luisana Lopilato

(Getty Images)
A baby girl is on the way for Michael Bublé!
The 42-year-old crooner is overseas promoting his upcoming performances in the UK and Ireland, where he confirmed the happy news on Irish radio show Today FM on Monday.
"I've got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I've actually never said that before in public," he revealed. "I've got a daughter coming."
(Instagram)
Access confirmed Michael and wife Luisana Lopilato were expecting a third child together back in February after Luisana shared several photos of herself wearing baggy clothes and covering up her petite frame on Instagram.
Michael and Luisana's exciting baby news comes at an incredible time for the family, as their elder son is recovering from a battle with cancer.
(Instagram)
4-year-old Noah was first diagnosed with liver cancer in November 2016. Michael put his career on hold while his adorable kiddo underwent treatment – but now it appears the family is ready to move on.
Michael shared a happy update on their son's battle with cancer to his Facebook page in February 2017.
"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," they wrote.
The four-time Grammy winner opened up to Today FM about how his family's health struggles have greatly affected his outlook on life.
"I've been through a lot and one of the things [about] going through something that my family's been through is that it gives you great perspective," he said. "One of those points of perspective is it really allows you to appreciate the good things."
Congrats to the happy family!