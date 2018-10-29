Michael Bublé Gets Emotional Talking About His 5-Year-Old Son's Cancer Battle

"Essentially what you have gone through in the last few years is every parent's nightmare. Tell me about everything that happened with Noah," James began.

Already tearing up, the "Haven't Met You Yet," singer tried to describe his emotional experience.

"It's so hard to have to acknowledge it because it is so painful to talk about," he said. "But, obviously we got the diagnosis and that was it man. My whole life ended."

He goes on to reveal that his son Noah was only 3 when he was diagnosed with liver cancer.

"Basically, they said it wasn’t great. So, we just took it day by day," he said.