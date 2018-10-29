Michael Bublé Gets Emotional Talking About His 5-Year-Old Son's Cancer Battle

Michael Bublé had a heart-wrenching conversation with James Corden about his 5-year-old son Noah's cancer battle during a special Stand Up to Cancer episode of "Carpool Karaoke" on Saturday.
Michael stopped by James' hit show, and after jamming out and joking around, the two men turned toward a more serious topic – Michael's son's battle with cancer. The 43-year-old singer opened up about his hardship as a parent of a sick child and explained how it's news that no parent wants to get.
"Essentially what you have gone through in the last few years is every parent's nightmare. Tell me about everything that happened with Noah," James began.
Already tearing up, the "Haven't Met You Yet," singer tried to describe his emotional experience.
"It's so hard to have to acknowledge it because it is so painful to talk about," he said. "But, obviously we got the diagnosis and that was it man. My whole life ended."
He goes on to reveal that his son Noah was only 3 when he was diagnosed with liver cancer.
"Basically, they said it wasn’t great. So, we just took it day by day," he said.
Michael Buble with wife Luisana Lopilato and adorable sons in a pic on Instagram (Instagram)
Michael went on to show his appreciation for Noah's doctors and their dedication to his case as well as his own personal strength as he wiped away tears.
"I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us," he said. But, after his son's cancer was gone he revealed that his wife and the strength of his son are what lifts him up now.
Before moving into another karaoke rendition of Michael Bublé's "Home," the singer took the opportunity to reach out to fans to donate to Stand Up to Cancer.
"When you give that way, the universe gives right back to you," he said. "There's hope and treatments, there's medicines that haven’t been discovered and will be discovered because of you."