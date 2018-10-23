Michael Bublé Joins James Corden For Carpool Karaoke To Support Cancer Charity

Michael Bublé is riding shotgun!

The 43-year-old singer is joining "The Late Late Show" host James Corden for a special installment of "Carpool Karaoke" in partnership with Stand Up To Cancer U.K. to help raise money for cancer research.

In a teaser clip from the segment, which airs on the U.K.'s Channel 4 on Friday at 7 p.m., the duo enthusiastically belts out the lyrics to Michael's hit songs, "Haven't Met You Yet" and "It's A Beautiful Day" — and it's a truly heartwarming sight to see!