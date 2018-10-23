Michael Bublé Joins James Corden For Carpool Karaoke To Support Cancer Charity

Michael Bublé is riding shotgun!
The 43-year-old singer is joining "The Late Late Show" host James Corden for a special installment of "Carpool Karaoke" in partnership with Stand Up To Cancer U.K. to help raise money for cancer research.
In a teaser clip from the segment, which airs on the U.K.'s Channel 4 on Friday at 7 p.m., the duo enthusiastically belts out the lyrics to Michael's hit songs, "Haven't Met You Yet" and "It's A Beautiful Day" — and it's a truly heartwarming sight to see!
The crooner has become an advocate for cancer research since his 5-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with the disease in November 2016 at the age of 3. Noah's condition has since improved, and Michael has been staying focused on the positives in recent months.
"I've got a very clear perspective now, one that I didn't have before," he told Australia's Stellar Magazine in August 2018. "Things got very clear for me, very quickly. I live with no fear now. I've been to hell."
The singer also recently shut down rumors claiming he would be retiring from music after the release of his latest album, "Love," which will be available on Nov. 16.
"Michael is absolutely not stepping away from the business," his rep told Access in a statement.
In addition to Noah, Michael and wife Luisana Lopilato are also parents to a 2-year-old son named Elias and a newborn daughter named Vida, who was born in July 2018.
-- Gabi Duncan