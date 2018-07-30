Michael Bublé & Luisana Lopilato Confirm Newborn Daughter's Name (Report)

Meet Vida! Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato have officially introduced their baby girl.
The couple named the newborn Vida Amber Betty, Michael's rep confirmed to People on Monday. While the little one's first name means "life" in Spanish, Luisana's native language, her two middle names hold special meaning for her famous parents. According to the mag, Amber and Betty were chosen in honor of Michael and Luisana's respective mothers.
Luisana announced Vida's arrival last week, sharing a sweet black-and-white close-up of the little one's hand. While she and Michael kept their daughter's name under wraps at first, the new mom of three shared gratitude and excitement in a lengthy Instagram message for Vida in Spanish.
"How to explain that our heart explodes with love?" she wrote in part.
"We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family… you gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls' life," she added of her and Michael's newest bundle of joy.
Vida's birth marks an especially happy occasion for the family following Michael and Luisana's oldest son Noah's terrifying health battle. The 4-year-old was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, and his mom and dad both took time away from the public eye to focus on his treatment.
(Instagram)
In a recent interview with the Herald Sun, Michael reflected on the harrowing ordeal and confessed why it's still difficult to discuss despite Noah's hopeful prognosis.
"I don't talk about the whole story, not even to my friends because it hurts too much," he told the Australian outlet. "It's my boy. He's a superhero, he doesn't need to relive it over and again. But I've been to hell. And you know what, hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we've been."
The Canadian singer and the Argentine actress are also parents to son Elias, 2. Michael announced onstage at the Juno Awards in March that he and Luisana were expecting their third child.
Congrats to the happy new family of five!
-- Erin Biglow