Michael Bublé & Luisana Lopilato Confirm Newborn Daughter's Name (Report)

Meet Vida! Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato have officially introduced their baby girl.

The couple named the newborn Vida Amber Betty, Michael's rep confirmed to People on Monday. While the little one's first name means "life" in Spanish, Luisana's native language, her two middle names hold special meaning for her famous parents. According to the mag, Amber and Betty were chosen in honor of Michael and Luisana's respective mothers.

Luisana announced Vida's arrival last week, sharing a sweet black-and-white close-up of the little one's hand. While she and Michael kept their daughter's name under wraps at first, the new mom of three shared gratitude and excitement in a lengthy Instagram message for Vida in Spanish.