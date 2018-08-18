Michael Bublé Says Son Noah's Cancer Diagnosis Brought He & His Wife Closer Together

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato went through a very difficult time together — their son Noah's cancer diagnosis in 2016.

Michael said that despite the difficult and gut-wrenching circumstances of Noah's situation, it brought him and his family closer together and strengthened their bond like never before.

"Food never tasted so good, music never sounded so good, my relationship with my family… all of it," the 42-year-old crooner told Australia’s Stellar Magazine, in an interview published on Saturday.

"My wife and I, we got happy, we fell in love again," he continued, adding that they see "the very worst and also the best of each other."

Noah has since turned a corner and is on the mend, and the couple experienced another joyous occasion — the birth of their third child, a baby girl named Vida, in July 2018.

Michael revealed that it was not a "conscious" decision to have another child, but that there was so much joy between them and they had always wanted a little girl.

"I knew my wife wanted to have a girl. That was huge for her. After the doctor told us I said, 'Lu, it’s a girl!,' she was shrieking," he revealed. "We want a big family — I don’t think we’re even going to stop there."

The couple are also parents to son Elias, 2.

It's good to see the Buble family so happy and healthy!

WATCH: Michael Bublé & Luisana Lopilato Welcome A Baby Girl