Michael Phelps Says His 2-Year-Old Son Boomer Already Has Swimming Talent: 'His Kick Is Insane'

Michael Phelps might have a little Olympian on his hands!
The 23-time Olympic gold medalist made an appearance on Access Live on Monday and chatted with Natalie Morales, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans about his sons, 2-year-old Boomer and 7-month-old Beckett, with wife Nicole Phelps. And not surprisingly, it seems like Boomer is already taking after his dad in the water!
"He always wants to be in the pool…his kick is absolutely insane," Michael revealed, adding, "He's got the shoulder flexibility like dad does, so we'll see!"
But the retired athlete admitted he's nervous about his son asking him one particular question in the future.
"The other day we were out there and he has these little swimmers on and he started doing the butterfly motion and then he pointed back and forth and told me to start swimming, so he gets it," Michael said. "I would say it's probably a matter of time before he says, 'Dad, when are you going to swim again and compete again?' So, I'm waiting and I'm preparing myself for that question."
WATCH: Michael Phelps & Wife Nicole Welcome Baby No. 2
However these days, Michael is keeping himself busy working as the global ambassador for Colgate's #EveryDropCounts campaign, which shows people how to easily save water, including turning off the faucet while brushing their teeth.
Click here for more on Michael's partnership and the initiative.
-- Gabi Duncan