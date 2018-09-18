Michael Phelps Says His 2-Year-Old Son Boomer Already Has Swimming Talent: 'His Kick Is Insane'

Michael Phelps might have a little Olympian on his hands!

The 23-time Olympic gold medalist made an appearance on Access Live on Monday and chatted with Natalie Morales, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans about his sons, 2-year-old Boomer and 7-month-old Beckett, with wife Nicole Phelps. And not surprisingly, it seems like Boomer is already taking after his dad in the water!

"He always wants to be in the pool…his kick is absolutely insane," Michael revealed, adding, "He's got the shoulder flexibility like dad does, so we'll see!"