Michael Weatherly Shares Emotional Message Ahead Of Pauley Perrette's 'NCIS' Exit

Michael Weatherly is just as emotional over Pauley Perrette's "NCIS" exit as any longtime fan.

The actor took to social media ahead of Pauley's final episode of the long-running CBS smash on Tuesday, and hinted to viewers that he was preparing for all the feels.

"Pauley Perrette, series finale. I'll be watching with a box of Kleenex," he said in a selfie vid.