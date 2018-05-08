Michael Weatherly Shares Emotional Message Ahead Of Pauley Perrette's 'NCIS' Exit

Michael Weatherly is just as emotional over Pauley Perrette's "NCIS" exit as any longtime fan.
The actor took to social media ahead of Pauley's final episode of the long-running CBS smash on Tuesday, and hinted to viewers that he was preparing for all the feels.
"Pauley Perrette, series finale. I'll be watching with a box of Kleenex," he said in a selfie vid.
The actor added in his caption that he planned to console his kids throughout the episode, and wished his former castmate a "big kiss" for her swan song.
Pauley shared gratitude for Michael's kind message with a sweet reply on Twitter.
"I love you @M_Weatherly," she wrote. "But you know that, and so does everyone else. My brother."
The "Bull" star left "NCIS" in 2016, but (spoiler alert!) made a surprise return for Pauley's special night, reprising his role as Tony DiNozzo for a brief voice performance in a phone call scene.
Pauley portrayed forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 seasons, and announced her "NCIS" goodbye back in October. Other current and former co-stars wished her well on Tuesday, including Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Harland Murray and Sasha Alexander.
Michael later tweeted praise for Pauley's performance in the episode, but still seemed to be having trouble accepting her departure.
"I can't believe Abby's leaving," he said in another video.
He's certainly not alone. Pauley herself admitted to her Twitter followers that she had "two boxes of Kleenex" at the ready just 15 minutes before the East Coast airing.
-- Erin Biglow