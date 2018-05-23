Michelle Obama Reveals Barack Obama Had A Cold On Their Wedding Day In Sweet Post Days After Royal Wedding

It looks like Barack Obama had a case of the sniffles on his wedding day!

In a sweet post Michelle Obama shared on Wednesday, she reflected back on her wedding day to Barack.

"You can’t tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day in October, 1992 with a nasty head cold. Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night," Michelle shared in a caption alongside a photo of Barack taking off her garter. "Twenty five years later, we’re still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals. I can’t imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else."