Comedian Michelle Wolf's Racy Set At White House Correspondents' Dinner Draws Controversy

Among Wolf's less off-color one-liners:

—"Just a reminder to everyone, I'm here to make jokes, I have no agenda, I'm not trying to get anything accomplished, so everyone that's here from Congress you should feel right at home."

—"It is kinda crazy that the Trump campaign was in contact with Russia when the Hillary campaign wasn't even in contact with Michigan."

—"He wants to give teachers guns, and I support that because then they can sell them for things they need like supplies."

The dinner once attracted Oscar winners and other notable performers in film and television as well as celebrities in sports and other high-profile professions. The star power dimmed appreciably last year when the famously thin-skinned Trump, who routinely slammed reporters as dishonest and their work as "fake news," announced he wasn't attending. He was the first president to skip the event since Ronald Reagan bowed out in 1981 as he recovered from an assassination attempt.

Unlike last year, when Trump aides also declined to attend, the Trump White House had its contingent, including counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Former administration officials were on hand, such as onetime press secretary Sean Spicer, ex-chief of staff Reince Priebus, former chief economic adviser Gary Cohn and ex-political aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman.

At least one Trump antagonist attended — porn star Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti, who tweeted that he and Conway had a "spirited discussion." And there was comedian Kathy Griffin, who last year posted controversial video of herself holding what appeared to be Trump's bloody head; she later apologized.