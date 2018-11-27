Miguel Marries Nazanin Mandi In Secret Ceremony

Miguel & Nazanin Mandi

Miguel and his longtime love Nazanin Mandi said "I do" over Thanksgiving weekend. (Credit: Instagram)

Miguel and his longtime love Nazanin Mandi are married after 13 years together!

The two reportedly said "I do"on Sunday November 25, according to social media host Karen Civil. The pair look happy and in love in pics that Karen posted from the wedding. She wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations to Miguel & Nazanin. They had their wedding yesterday ❤️." 

The wedding news shouldn't come as a huge surprise! TMZ reported last week that the pair had obtained a marriage license at a Los Angeles courthouse. Miguel and Nazanin have been dating since 2005 and got engaged in 2016. 

Earlier this year Nazanin flashed her incredibly diamond engagement ring as she gave fans a closeup look at her manicure. Talk about some stunning bling. 

... Evil Eye, Rose Quartz, Tortoise Shell, Gold Flakes or Ombré? These are just a few of my favs from @califreenails ✨

Access has reached out to Miguel's rep for comment. 

