Mike Fisher Teases Carrie Underwood's 'Killer Hair' On Her 35th Birthday

The couple that jokes together, stays together!
Mike Fisher celebrated wife Carrie Underwood's 35th birthday on Saturday by sharing a hilarious throwback photo of her from her days on "American Idol" while praising her "killer hair."
"Happy birthday to an incredible wife and an amazing mom with killer hair! :)" he wrote on Instagram. "All kidding aside you're a blessing to Izzy and I everyday! Love you @carrieunderwood."
Carrie and Mike wed in 2010 and welcomed their son Isaiah Michael Fisher in March 2015.
But the country star didn't seem to mind her hubby's teasing when she responded in the comments, writing, "You can't let some things go, can ya?"
She also added, "Hey, you marry a girl from the South, you get a lifetime subscription to Elnett…mmmkay?"
The couple's playful birthday messages come several weeks after the NHL star shut down split rumors on Instagram.
In response to a fan's comment, Mike addressed the speculation and replied, "We've never been better. Thanks."
Happy birthday, Carrie!
-- Gabi Duncan