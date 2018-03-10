Mike Fisher Teases Carrie Underwood's 'Killer Hair' On Her 35th Birthday

The couple that jokes together, stays together!

Mike Fisher celebrated wife Carrie Underwood's 35th birthday on Saturday by sharing a hilarious throwback photo of her from her days on "American Idol" while praising her "killer hair."

"Happy birthday to an incredible wife and an amazing mom with killer hair! :)" he wrote on Instagram. "All kidding aside you're a blessing to Izzy and I everyday! Love you @carrieunderwood."

Carrie and Mike wed in 2010 and welcomed their son Isaiah Michael Fisher in March 2015.