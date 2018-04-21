Mike Myers Remembers 'Austin Powers' Co-Star Verne Troyer: 'He Will Be Greatly Missed'

Mike Myers is mourning the loss of a dear friend.
Myers paid tribute to his "Austin Powers" co-star Verne Troyer on Saturday, April 21, following the news of the actor's death at the age of 49.
Mike Meyers and Verne Troyer star in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me." (Photo by Getty Images)
"Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him," Myers said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed."
Troyer famously starred opposite Myers as Mini-Me in 1999's "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and 2002's "Austin Powers in Goldmember." The actors also worked together again for the 2008 comedy "The Love Guru."
Troyer's death was announced on Saturday in a statement posted to his official social media accounts.
"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," the statement read in part. "Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday."
--Gabi Duncan