Mike Myers Remembers 'Austin Powers' Co-Star Verne Troyer: 'He Will Be Greatly Missed'

Mike Myers is mourning the loss of a dear friend.

Myers paid tribute to his "Austin Powers" co-star Verne Troyer on Saturday, April 21, following the news of the actor's death at the age of 49.

Verne Troyer, Mike Myers, Austin Powers

Mike Meyers and Verne Troyer star in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me." (Photo by Getty Images)

"Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him," Myers said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed."

Troyer famously starred opposite Myers as Mini-Me in 1999's "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and 2002's "Austin Powers in Goldmember." The actors also worked together again for the 2008 comedy "The Love Guru."

It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. Photo by @paulmobleystudio

A post shared by Verne Troyer (@vernetroyer) on

Troyer's death was announced on Saturday in a statement posted to his official social media accounts.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," the statement read in part. "Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday."

--Gabi Duncan

