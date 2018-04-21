Mike Myers Remembers 'Austin Powers' Co-Star Verne Troyer: 'He Will Be Greatly Missed'

"Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him," Myers said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed."

Troyer famously starred opposite Myers as Mini-Me in 1999's "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and 2002's "Austin Powers in Goldmember." The actors also worked together again for the 2008 comedy "The Love Guru."