Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Speaks Out After Prison Sentencing With Hopeful Message

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is ready for the next chapter.
Hours after being sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion, the "Jersey Shore" star broke his silence in a message to his social media followers.
Sorrentino posted a series of Instagram photos taken outside a Newark, N.J., federal courthouse on Friday, including two shots with his fiancée, Lauren Pesce, and another with his co-stars. The 36-year-old expressed gratitude for not only reaching closure on his years-long case but also having fans who stuck by him throughout the ordeal.
"We are very happy to put this behind us. Thank you So much for all the Love & Support," he wrote, adding a praying hands emoji.
In addition to his prison term, Sorrentino was ordered to complete 500 hours of community service. Sorrentino's brother, Marc, was sentenced to 24 months behind bars. The men were charged back in 2014 for allegedly failing to pay proper taxes on nearly $9 million in income between 2010 and 2012.
They both pleaded guilty in January.
Sorrentino's rep told Access in a statement that the TV personality hasn't put his personal life on hold in the wake of his legal obligations and intends to tie the knot with longtime love Pesce as planned.
"Mike accepts the court's decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, and moving forward together after serving his sentence," the statement read. "He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mindset that he has had for the last 3 years. He and Lauren are both so thankful for everyone's support and prayers!"
Sorrentino and Pesce are reportedly set to say "I do" early next month. The pair threw a wedding shower for friends and loved ones last weekend, where Sorrentino's "Jersey Shore" pals including Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley were on hand to celebrate.
Earlier this week, Sorrentino marked 34 months of sobriety with a festive Instagram collage. According to the AP, Sorrentino apologized during his hearing in a brief address to the court and said he has moved past his former "demons" to prepare for a new life.
"Today I'm a man that I should have been years ago," he told the judge.
