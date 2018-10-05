Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Speaks Out After Prison Sentencing With Hopeful Message

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is ready for the next chapter.

Hours after being sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion, the "Jersey Shore" star broke his silence in a message to his social media followers.

Sorrentino posted a series of Instagram photos taken outside a Newark, N.J., federal courthouse on Friday, including two shots with his fiancée, Lauren Pesce, and another with his co-stars. The 36-year-old expressed gratitude for not only reaching closure on his years-long case but also having fans who stuck by him throughout the ordeal.