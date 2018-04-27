Mike Sorrentino Is Engaged To Girlfriend Lauren Pesce

"Jersey Shore" star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is about to be a married man!

The 35-year-old reality star announced on his social media that he proposed to his college girlfriend, Lauren Pesce!

"GYM TAN WE’RE ENGAGED," Mike wrote next to a photo of them on a carousel. 

He followed up the happy pic with another where he's getting down on one knee with a pink ring box in his hand as Lauren smiles back at him. "THE FUTURE MR & MRS SITUATION," he wrote. 

It looks like Mike did a pretty darn good job with the engagement! He and Lauren both look stunning, he dressed in a suit and she in a white dress and heels  And the background is definitely fitting. 

We'd fist pump to this awesome engagement! 

