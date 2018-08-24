Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher & More Stars Run the Tables At Clayton Kershaw's Charity Ping Pong Event

Balls were flying at Clayton Kershaw's 6th annual charity ping pong event at Dodger Stadium on Thursday -- and it's safe to say his celebrity guests were getting VERY into it!The Dodgers player hosted his closest celebrity besties at the event, including Bryan Cranston, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Matthew McConaughey, along with plenty of his teammates.
The Ping Pong 4 Purpose event is a yearly event presented by the MLB pitcher and his wife, Ellen. The event has consistently included A-list guests that come to hang out, raise money -- and compete of course!
Kershaw's ping pong tournament raises funds supporting Kershaw's Challenge initiatives to benefit organizations helping vulnerable and at-risk children.
Bryan Cranston acted as the emcee at the event with his wife, Robin. Kershaw presented Matthew and his wife Camila Alves with the Kershaw's Challenge Impact Award.
Unfortunately, none of the celebs took home the first-place trophy. However, "That 70's Show" alums and real-life spouses Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher definitely had the vote for best team spirit.
Other celebrities who were expected to stop in for a round included "This Is Us" stars Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz, "Pitch Perfect" actor Skylar Astin and "The Bachelor" alum Ben Higgins.