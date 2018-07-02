Mila Kunis Gets Real About How Pregnancy & Divorce Rumors Hurt Her Family: 'Nobody Will Understand'

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been dealing with tabloid rumors for over two decades, but the "Bad Moms" star just got real about how the lies affect her family.
The 34-year-old actress sizzles on the August 2018 cover of Cosmopolitan where she revealed the most upsetting aspect of false reports that she's pregnant or going through a divorce.
"I don't read anything about myself. I genuinely don't know what's written about me…other than I know that I’m pregnant about once a year and my husband and I are getting a divorce once a year," Mila told the mag. "I know this because I go down the grocery store aisle, and I see it on the cover of magazines and I'm like, 'Oh boy, okay!'"
While Mila opts to rise above the drama, her family often falls for the rumors, causing an insane amount of stress for her loved ones.
"The only thing that's upsetting is my parents and my grandparents sometimes get confused… At one point when I was pregnant, [the tabloids] said that I had an emergency and was rushed to the hospital, and my face was on the cover. The amount of stress that caused my family, nobody will understand," she revealed.
Mila and Ashton share two adorable children together – daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, 3, and son Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, 1. The couple keep their family life under the radar, rarely sharing photos on social media or stepping out on red carpets together.
The stars met over 20 years ago on the TV comedy "That '70s Show" where they coincidentally played an on-screen couple. Mila and Ashton didn't couple up off-screen until 2012 and got married three years later in 2015.
Despite any rumors that tabloids come up with, Mila and Ashton couldn't be any more in love. She previously opened up to Elle magazine about how they make their relationship work.
"I have an unbelievable partner in crime, I really do," she said. "And I'm so grateful for it every single day."