Mila Kunis Gets Real About How Pregnancy & Divorce Rumors Hurt Her Family: 'Nobody Will Understand'

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been dealing with tabloid rumors for over two decades, but the "Bad Moms" star just got real about how the lies affect her family.

The 34-year-old actress sizzles on the August 2018 cover of Cosmopolitan where she revealed the most upsetting aspect of false reports that she's pregnant or going through a divorce.

"I don't read anything about myself. I genuinely don't know what's written about me…other than I know that I’m pregnant about once a year and my husband and I are getting a divorce once a year," Mila told the mag. "I know this because I go down the grocery store aisle, and I see it on the cover of magazines and I'm like, 'Oh boy, okay!'"