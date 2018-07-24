Mila Kunis' Mom Lost It When She Found Out Her Daughter Was Dating Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher may have played sweethearts on "That 70s Show," but not everyone approved of their real life romance.
Earlier this week, the "Spy Who Dumped Me" star appeared on the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast where she got real about people's mixed reactions to her relationship with Ashton. While Mila avoided social media and tabloid scrutiny, she couldn't escape her mom's shady reaction to the news.
"I told my mom I was seeing him. We were driving up Laurel Canyon, and I was like, 'Mom I have to tell you I'm dating somebody. And she was like, 'Oh tell me! Who are you dating?' And I was like, 'you've got to brace yourself for this one … I'm dating Ashton Kutcher.' And she literally was like, 'Shut the f**k up' in Russian," she revealed.
"I was like, 'No I'm serious. I also may be in love with him, so.' There were so many thoughts that she couldn't process. There' so many versions of his life that people thought he was that he wasn't," Mila added.
The 34-year-old alluded to those rumors that Ashton cheated on his ex-wife, Demi Moore, which lead to their split in 2011. The couple was plagued with infidelity allegations for months, with one woman even coming forward with claims that she slept with Ashton on his six-year anniversary with Demi.
Despite the tabloid fodder, Mila never doubted her former co-star's character as she began to fall for him.
"People had a weird perception of who he was based on [cheating] rumors that he didn't correct," she said. "We went into this relationship super transparent with one another, so we knew 100 percent each other's faults, we knew exactly who we were … And we were like, 'I accept you for who you are.'"