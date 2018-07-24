Mila Kunis' Mom Lost It When She Found Out Her Daughter Was Dating Ashton Kutcher

The 34-year-old alluded to those rumors that Ashton cheated on his ex-wife, Demi Moore, which lead to their split in 2011. The couple was plagued with infidelity allegations for months, with one woman even coming forward with claims that she slept with Ashton on his six-year anniversary with Demi.

Despite the tabloid fodder, Mila never doubted her former co-star's character as she began to fall for him.

"People had a weird perception of who he was based on [cheating] rumors that he didn't correct," she said. "We went into this relationship super transparent with one another, so we knew 100 percent each other's faults, we knew exactly who we were … And we were like, 'I accept you for who you are.'"