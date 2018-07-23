Mila Kunis Reflects On Her 'Horrible, Horrible, Horrible Breakup' With Ex Macaulay Culkin: 'I F***ed Up'

Mila Kunis may have found her happy ending with husband Ashton Kutcher, but it took her more than a decade – a hard lesson with an ex – to get there.

On the newest episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, the 34-year-old opened up about her eight-year relationship with actor Macaulay Culkin, which she admits ended on a sour note.

"I had a horrible, horrible, horrible breakup," Mila said of her split with the "Home Alone" star. "I f***ed up. I was an a**hole in my twenties, and I'll be the first to admit it."

"The Spy Who Dumped Me" actress explained that it took her "a long time" to fully understand the error of her ways and make peace with how she mishandled things.

"I own it now. It's f***ed up what I did. It's f***ed up what I did and it’s f***ed up how I did it," Mila shared.

"And so when I got to be single, I was like, 'I just need to figure myself out.' Like, I genuinely need to know why I did what I did, and like, regroup myself as a human being."