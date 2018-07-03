Miles Teller Will Play Goose's Son In The 'Top Gun' Sequel

The film, which will also returns Val Kilmer as Iceman, is scheduled to be released by Paramount Pictures in July 2019. Directing is Joe Kosinski, who helmed "Oblivion," also with Cruise.



Actors Glen Powell and Nicholas Hoult had been up for the much sought-after part, but Teller won out.

The 31-year-old actor celebrated on Twitter with the first half of a famous quote from "Top Gun": "I feel the need..."





