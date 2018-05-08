Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry and the Kardashians Dance Through The Met Gala Museum

Miley Cyrus attends the 2018 Met Gala. (Credit: Getty)

The Metropolitan Museum of Art was a playground for Hollywood's biggest stars on Monday night at the 2018 Met Gala, and naturally they took full advantage of having rooms full of priceless artwork all to themselves. 

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Frances McDormand and more stars took to empty rooms of the museum to strut their stuff and dance the night away in their fabulous dresses inspired by the evening's theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination."

The Instagram videos are part of Vogue Magazine's series inside the museum, which showcases both the artwork and the "heavenly bodies" celebrities who raised money for the museum's exhibits. 

But seriously, can we all just be Ariana Grande right now!? 

@nickiminaj blazed through the Wrightsman galleries in her bright red @oscardelarenta sequin gown. Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Music @depechemode

@mileycyrus turned heads in the Wrightsman galleries in a @stellamccartney halter dress, and plenty of cross jewelry. Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Music @basement_jaxx

@KatyPerry alighted on the Velez Blanco patio in @Versace—and an enormous pair of angel wings. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Music @coolio

Kate Moss, @ambervalletta and @zoeisabellakravitz sizzled in black @ysl in the European paintings room. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Music @depechemode

Sister act @kimkardashian in @versace, @kendalljenner in @off____white, and @kyliejenner in @alexanderwang struck poses against the gorgeous walls of the French Wrightsman galleries. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post

@LanaDelRey brought drama, and custom accessories, to the European paintings room with her Renaissance @Gucci look. #metgala Directed by @bardiazeinali DP @kellyjeffrey Movement @mettenarrative Steadicam @yoshisteadiop Production @prodn_artandcommerce Edit & Post Production @modern.post Music @th3oryhazit

