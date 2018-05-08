Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry and the Kardashians Dance Through The Met Gala Museum

The Metropolitan Museum of Art was a playground for Hollywood's biggest stars on Monday night at the 2018 Met Gala, and naturally they took full advantage of having rooms full of priceless artwork all to themselves.

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Frances McDormand and more stars took to empty rooms of the museum to strut their stuff and dance the night away in their fabulous dresses inspired by the evening's theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination."

The Instagram videos are part of Vogue Magazine's series inside the museum, which showcases both the artwork and the "heavenly bodies" celebrities who raised money for the museum's exhibits.

But seriously, can we all just be Ariana Grande right now!?