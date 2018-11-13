Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Donate $500K To Woolsey Fire Relief After Losing Their Home

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have turned personal devastation into an opportunity to give back.
After losing their home to the Woolsey Fire in Southern California over the weekend, the couple is donating $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation through Miley's Happy Hippie charity. A rep for the singer announced the news in a statement to Access on Tuesday, explaining that Miley and Liam's generosity is inspired by their hope to "restore Malibu's magic" after creating "so many beautiful memories" there.
"These funds will be used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention and climate change resilience," the statement added.
Miley revealed on Monday that despite her and Liam's house not surviving the blaze, she remained grateful for what still stands.
"I am one of the lucky ones," she wrote on her Instagram story. "My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now."
Liam followed up with a hopeful message of his own on Tuesday, sharing a photo of the charred remains of his and Miley's home – including decorative letters spelling "LOVE."
"It's been a heartbreaking few days," Liam admitted, before acknowledging the uplifting support he and Miley have witnessed throughout their neighborhood, from fellow residents to "hero firefighters."
According to Los Angeles County's official Twitter page, the Woolsey Fire had burned more than 96,000 acres and was 35 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
It isn't the only blaze ravaging through the Golden State. Per the New York Times, Northern California's Camp Fire is now the most destructive in the state's history, burning 125,000 acres and leaving 42 people dead.
-- Erin Biglow