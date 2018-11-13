Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Donate $500K To Woolsey Fire Relief After Losing Their Home

"These funds will be used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention and climate change resilience," the statement added.

Miley revealed on Monday that despite her and Liam's house not surviving the blaze, she remained grateful for what still stands.

"I am one of the lucky ones," she wrote on her Instagram story. "My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now."

Liam followed up with a hopeful message of his own on Tuesday, sharing a photo of the charred remains of his and Miley's home – including decorative letters spelling "LOVE."