Miley Cyrus Looks Positively Sinful In Backless Dress At 2018 Met Gala

Miley Cyrus may have missed missed the memo on "heavenly" at the 2018 Met Gala, because her look at the celeb-packed event was positively sinful!

The 25-year-old singer was a knockout in a black, backless Stella McCartney dress that stretched right nearly showed off her pert posterior. The look was definitely sexy in the back, but it was just as jaw dropping in the front. The silk dress featured a plunging neckline, which went down to her navel. Miley polished off the clingy dress with tons of necklaces stacked, a set of cross earrings, and a long chain necklace.

