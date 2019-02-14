Miley Cyrus Posts NSFW Valentine’s Day Message To Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus was sending some clear Valentine’s Day vibes to her hubby, Liam Hemsworth!

The “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer, 26, made a very NSFW Twitter post on Thursday, giving us all a little glimpse at her plans for their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple!

The meme said, “When it’s Valentine’s Day and bae says hi,” which was followed by a photo of herself laying down with her legs spread apart.

She went ahead and tagged her hubby (in case the message wasn’t already clear) and said, “love you.”

A little TMI for us, but we are feeling the love here!

So, what does Miley actually have planned for the special day?

On Tuesday, Access caught up with the Disney Channel alum at Liam’s movie premiere for the new rom-com, “Isn’t It Romantic” (that he was too sick to attend), and she shared what they have in store for the day of love.

“Knowing that he is ill I don’t know what we are going to do besides probably just eat at home, but that’s probably what we would have done anyway,” she told Access.

The singer confirmed that a low-key night with greasy food is definitely in the cards this holiday!

“I never like to go out on Valentine’s Day, it always feels embarrassing,” she explained. “We get the greasiest food we can find that we don’t let ourselves eat all year and we just totally binge.”

Sounds like a Valentine’s Day for the books!