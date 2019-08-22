Miley Cyrus Puts Cheating Rumors to Rest in Dramatic Twitter Thread

Miley Cyrus has nothing to hide.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer is coming clean about her past and making it clear she will not tolerate rumors that she cheated on ex Liam Hemsworth. Miley, took to Twitter in a thread to set the record straight, writing, “What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.”

“I can admit to a lot of things, but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating,” she declared emphatically. “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time.”

The dramatic thread continued…

These tweets come on the heels of Liam filing for divorce from Miley citing “irreconcilable differences” in court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. The documents also revealed the couple had signed a premarital agreement, and shared “no community assets,” indicating the couple kept their earnings separate throughout their nearly 8-month marriage.

Needless to say, there’s no turning back now.

The legal filing came just 11 days after Miley announced their split.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Miley said in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Prior to the news of their separation, Miley was seen vacationing in Italy with Kaitlynn Carter, who just recently split with her own husband Brody Jenner. Rumors began swirling about Miley, 26, and Liam’s marriage, after fans noticed she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in a photo.

— by Marielle Williams