Miley Cyrus Releases Emotional Ballad ‘Slide Away’ – Is It About Liam Hemsworth?!

Is this the “Last Song” Miley Cyrus will release about Liam Hemsworth?!

The “Wrecking Ball” singer shocked fans by dropped “Slide Away” and everyone is thinking it’s about her split from Liam Hemsworth.

“Once upon a time it was paradise, once upon a time I was paralyzed.” She sings. “I think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights but it’s time to let it go.”

“Once upon a time it was made for us, woke up one day and it turned to dust,” she added. “Baby we were found but now we’re lost // so it’s time to let it go // I want my house in the hills, don’t want the whiskey and pills // I don’t give up easily // But I don’t think I’m down.”

“So why don’t ya slide away back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city life,” she sings seemingly referring to how she moved to Malibu to be with Liam away from her home in Hollywood.

“Move one we’re not 17 // I’m not who I used to be // You say that everything changed // You’re right we’re grown now,” she sings, seemingly referencing how they met a decade ago on set of “The Last Song.”

Fans were shook about the song.

“I GOT CHILLS SO SHE’S REALY BACK THIS IS A MASTERPIECE,” one person wrote.

“Love all her music but her heartbroken music always hits different,” another added.

“Here comes Miley with the post breakup SLAPSSSSS H O O K” a third commented.

The song comes after the couple announced they were splitting up after less than a year of marriage.

— By Stephanie Swaim