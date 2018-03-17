Miley Cyrus Rocks Head-To-Toe St. Patrick's Day Look For Wild Holiday Celebration

Miley Cyrus is bringing her St. Paddy's Day A-game this year!

The "Malibu" singer pulled out all of the stops for an epic Irish celebration on Saturday. In a series of tweets, she showed off a head-to-toe St. Patrick's Day look – including a Good Luck Bear onesie, green lipstick and eyeshadow, a silver-and-green top hat, a gold clover necklace and shiny emerald slides.

"Itzzzz EZ being green!" Miley wrote in one selfie, sticking out her signature tongue. In another, the singer licked a pile of gold coins, adding, "Taste the rainbow, bitches!"

Miley also posted videos of herself dancing through a festively decorated house, decked out with green balloons, dangling shamrocks and a massive rainbow-shaped floral sculpture. The 25-year-old grooved to the sound of "Ric Flair Drip" by Offset & Metro Boomin; she even tagged Cardi B – Offset's fiancée – in the Instagram Stories vid.

