Miley Cyrus does not have a bun in the oven!

After an Australian tabloid reported that she was expecting a baby girl with new husband Liam Hemsworth, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer shut down the pregnancy chatter with a meme-tastic Twitter retort.

“I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us’ …. we’re happy for us too!” Miley punned on Wednesday, referencing the egg pic that captured the internet’s attention (and broke Kylie Jenner’s record for most Instagram likes) earlier this week.

“‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives… Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg,” she added.

I’m not “ Egg-xpecting” but it’s “Egg-celent” to hear everyone is so “ Happy For Us” …. we’re happy for us too! “Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives…. Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg. pic.twitter.com/uPya87cDSz — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 17, 2019

Alongside her tweet, Miley shared a hilarious photo of the egg superimposed over her “baby bump” – with its tongue sticking out, of course.

Fans were quick to applaud the pop star for her epic comeback.

“IM WEAK. I LOVE YOU,” one wrote.

“YESS SIS ‘DR-EGG’ THEM!!!” another joked.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Dances In Her Wedding Dress With New Hubby Liam Hemsworth



While motherhood isn’t currently in the cards for Miley, wedded bliss is. Since tying the knot with Liam in Nashville two days before Christmas, the “Crisis in Six Scenes” actress has gone even more public with her affection for her hubby.

In honor of his 29th birthday on Sunday, she shared a trio of Instagram posts celebrating her man, including a sweet throwback from their days filming “The Last Song.”

In another post, Liam cracked his bride up with aggressive dance moves to The Darkness’ “One Way Ticket.”

But her sweetest post was a lengthy ode to their love, which she typed out on the iPhone Notes app.

Miley listed every single thing she loved about her “#1” and the life they’ve built together.

“You and Me baby ….. let’s take this dark place head on and shine thru with the light of L.O.V.E,” she wrote. “Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life.”