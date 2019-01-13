Millie Bobby Brown is over Instagram trolls spreading hate!

The 14-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 12 to post a snap of herself rocking a tight, snakeskin midi dress – which some of her follower’s thought wasn’t an appropriate outfit for someone her age.

“Act your age for once,” one user wrote. “No 13-year-old I know dresses like this but okay,” said another.

Fans of the “Stranger Things” star, including her ex-boyfriend Jacob Sartorius, came to her defense, letting others know that their unkind comments were uncalled for.

“Stunning🖤,” Jacob wrote.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Millie addressed the negative comments.

“ik everyone on my last pic wants me to ‘act my age’ but quite frankly it’s my Instagram and if I choose to post that picture and you don’t like it…scroll past it,” she pleaded.

Millie added another simple message to her Instagram Story on Saturday that said, “If we spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we would live in.”

Words to live by, Mills!