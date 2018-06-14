Millie Bobby Brown Deletes Her Twitter Account After Homophobic Slur

Millie Bobby Brown On Her March For Our Lives Jacket At Kids' Choice; Actress Talks 'Stranger Things' Fan Reactions

"Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown has deleted her Twitter account after users posted memes depicting her as homophobic.

The memes featured photos of the 14-year-old with homophobic slurs.

It is not clear why she was targeted. The actress' publicist did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

Brown has been a supporter of LGBTQ rights and created a secondary Twitter account Milliestopshate last summer that remains active.

Brown is set to return for the third season of the Netflix series.

Copyright ©
2018 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News