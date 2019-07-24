Millie Bobby Brown, Derek Hough and More Stars Congratulate Bindi Irwin On Engagement

Bindi Irwin is surrounded by love as she embarks on a romantic new journey!

When the conservationist got engaged to her longtime love, professional wakeboarder Chandler Powell, on her 21st birthday, dozens of her famous friends – including members of her “Dancing with the Stars” family – wished her congratulations on social media.

“So happy for the 2 of you 🙂 Loving congratulations,” wrote Derek Hough, who has been close with Bindi ever since they tangoed their way to victory on Season 21 of “DWTS.”

Tom Bergeron, the competition show’s host, also shared with his well wishes.

“Congratulations to you both (he’s a lucky guy!),” he commented on her engagement post.

“So happy for you both. Nothing better than forever love,” Alfonso Ribeiro, a fellow Mirrorball winner, chimed in.

Bindi also received supportive messages from her actress pals, including Alexa Penavega.

“Tears of joy sweet girl!!!!” she commented. “So so so happy for the both of you!!!!! You two so beautiful inside and out!!! Sending you SO MUCH LOVE!!!!”

Millie Bobby Brown also sent her best to the bride-to-be, writing, “Aww congratulations and happy birthday bindi ❤️❤️.”

WATCH: From Bindi Irwin To Kate Middleton: Celebs With Eco-Friendly Diamond Rings



Bindi announced her engagement to Chandler on July 24 by sharing an Instagram photo of them in a sweet embrace.

“July 24th 2019 ❤️ On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” she captioned the shot, which prominently featured her sparkling new ring.

“Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness,” she continued. “I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!”