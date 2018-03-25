Millie Bobby Brown Honors Parkland Victims With Style Statement At Kids' Choice Awards

At the awards show, the 14-year-old star accepted the award for Favorite TV actress for her role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series, and she used her moment on stage to reflect on the March For Our Lives movement.

"The March for Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and impacted us all in one way or another. I’m fortunate to be here tonight to receive an award as an actor. I am so very grateful and I appreciate the love and support of my fans and the opportunity that our show, Stranger Things, has created for me,” Millie said to a group of cheers. "But more than anything, I get to be up here, and I’m privileged to have a voice that can be heard, one that I can use to hopefully make a positive difference and help influence change."