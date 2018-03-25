Millie Bobby Brown Honors Parkland Victims With Style Statement At Kids' Choice Awards

Millie Bobby Brown walks to stage at Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Millie Bobby Brown is making a serious style statement.
The "Stranger Things" star showed up at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday and wore a denim button down shirt, and on the back it had the words "March For Our Lives" and had the names of 17 students and faculty who were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The shirt also featured the phrase "Never Again" written on the front.
Millie Bobby Brown walks to stage at Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
At the awards show, the 14-year-old star accepted the award for Favorite TV actress for her role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series, and she used her moment on stage to reflect on the March For Our Lives movement.
"The March for Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and impacted us all in one way or another. I’m fortunate to be here tonight to receive an award as an actor. I am so very grateful and I appreciate the love and support of my fans and the opportunity that our show, Stranger Things, has created for me,” Millie said to a group of cheers. "But more than anything, I get to be up here, and I’m privileged to have a voice that can be heard, one that I can use to hopefully make a positive difference and help influence change."
Millie Bobby Brown walks to stage at Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
"Ok, so there’s an amazing support, love and kindness in this room right now, and I want to encourage everyone to embrace it and to pass it on. For the angels among us, your spirit lives on," Millie said as she pushed back tears and turned her back to show off her shirt. "This is for you."
Millie also got a hug from pal Hailee Steinfeld.
The style statement was one of many statements made on Saturday across America.
George Clooney, Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Natalie Portman, Paul McCartney and more stars turned out to support the March For Our Lives movement at rallies from Washington D.C. To Los Angeles.