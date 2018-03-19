Millie Bobby Brown Makes Sweet Music With Boyfriend Jacob Sartorius

Jacob is seen strumming the guitar while Millie shows off her impressive pipes. Though Millie has shared snippets of herself covering artists like Adele and Amy Winehouse, the vid marks the couple's first duet together. The lovebirds end up giggling through the second half of the performance, but manage to still sound incredible!

Millie has been dating the 15-year-old social media sensation since December 2017. They continue to gush over each other on social media, sharing selfies and sweet pics whenever they’re together.