Millie Bobby Brown Is Named Youngest-Ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

Millie Bobby Brown has been named the youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF at 14 years old.
During World Children's Day on Tuesday, Nov. 19, UNICEF welcomed the "Stranger Things" star to a non-profit where she spoke in a press conference about her new position.
"Given UNICEF's global role as the world's leading voice for children and young people, to be the youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF is more than an honor. It's a powerful privilege," the Emmy-nominated actress said.
Millie took to Instagram to share her goals as the youngest person ever to step into the position.
"I want to raise issues about education, violence, and ending bullying and making sure that children have a safe environment and clean water," she said in the video.
"I've always had a love for helping others and it's something that I don't just want to use my platform for doing my normal day job, I also want to extend that and be part of a beautiful family, which fortunately UNICEF is."
As she takes on her new role, Millie will be among other celebs that have been named Goodwill Ambassador including Orlando Bloom, Shakira, David Beckham, and Priyanka Chopra.