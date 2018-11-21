Millie Bobby Brown Is Named Youngest-Ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

"I want to raise issues about education, violence, and ending bullying and making sure that children have a safe environment and clean water," she said in the video.



"I've always had a love for helping others and it's something that I don't just want to use my platform for doing my normal day job, I also want to extend that and be part of a beautiful family, which fortunately UNICEF is."

As she takes on her new role, Millie will be among other celebs that have been named Goodwill Ambassador including Orlando Bloom, Shakira, David Beckham, and Priyanka Chopra.