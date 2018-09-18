Millie Bobby Brown & Noah Schnapp Danced So Hard At The Emmys After Party They Walked Barefoot In Hollywood

"Stranger Things" stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schanpp do not mess around when it comes to dancing at the Emmy Award after parties. The two teens broke it down on the dance floor, partying it up all night, and seemed to dance so hard that they were forced to walk home barefoot!

Noah posted the barefoot walk on his IG story along with a video of him and Millie holding court on the dance floor at the Netflix bash.

Their feet were probably burning already — because the cute pals partied together the night before and were spotted dancing at a pre-Emmys bash to Cardi B.

Millie posted a fun video of their dance moves on her Instagram the night before the Emmys and captioned it, "schnipper and i are extremely excited for the emmys!!! 💖."