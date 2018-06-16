Millie Bobby Brown Split Her Kneecap and Backs Out Of MTV Movie & TV Awards

Millie Bobby Brown is skipping out on the MTV Movie & TV Awards after she split her kneecap.

The "Stranger Things" star took to Instagram on Friday and told her fans in a video message that for the first time ever she has broken a bone, which is going to force her to skip out on the award show. The popular 14-year-old actress and the hit Netflix show are nominated for a total of six awards at the ceremony, which airs on Monday.

"Hi guys, so another milestone in my life; I've never actually broken a bone, except for now," Millie said in the video, showing off her crutches and a her leg in a black brace. "I have split my kneecap, so I, from the doctor's orders, he told me to rest up and that means that I won't be attending the MTV Awards this weekend."

Millie said she hopes her "Stranger Things" co-stars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp all "have the best time" at the award show.

"I love them so dearly, so I wish you guys the best and I'm sending my luck with you and I'll be there in spirit," Millie shared. "Love you guys so much and peace out."

