Millie Bobby Brown Is The Youngest Person Ever To Make Time 100 Most Influential List

Millie Bobby Brown just made the Time 100's Most Influential List 2018, and if that wasn't a big enough honor, she's also the youngest person ever on the list.

The "Stranger Things" star, 14, earned a spot for her work on the hit Netflix series, which has become a cultural phenomenon. Millie joins other big names on the annual list including, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Cardi B.

It's not a huge surprise that Millie made the list. Not only does the young actress come across as wise beyond her years (who can forget the incredible jacket she wore to the Kids' Choice Awards with all the names of the Marjory Stoneman High School victims on it), but she's also a social media rockstar. She's amassed a whopping 16 million followers on Instagram, become friends with the Kardashians, shares fun videos, and stands up for things she believes in.

To boot? The British-born actress is headed to the big screen this year in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters."

It's safe to say that 2018 is treating Millie really well.