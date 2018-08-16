Milo Ventimiglia's First 'Gilmore Girls' Fan Encounter Got Seriously Shady

(The WB)
Milo Ventimiglia can't live down his "Gilmore Girls" past!
The 41-year-old stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday, where he opened up about his first fan encounter after stepping foot in Stars Hollow – and it didn't go over so well! Milo learned the hard way that "Gilmore Girls" fans always had Rory's, especially when it came to her relationship with bad boy Jess.
"I'm at the gym and this girl stops me," he recalls of the encounter. "She goes, 'Excuse me, do you play Jess on 'Gilmore Girls?'"
Honored to be recognized, Milo responded, "Yeah, actually I do."
It all went downhill from there. "She goes, 'Oh my God, I f**king hate you!' She didn't even say, 'Hey, good job,'" he hilariously revealed to the late night host.
Team Dean didn't mess around!
Milo's days of playing the bad boy are clearly over, as he currently stars as beloved Pearson family patriarch in "This Is Us." Fans of the hit NBC drama can't get enough of his character, Jack, especially when it comes to how good of a husband he is!
Fans will once again get to ugly-cry over the Pearson family when "This Is Us" returns to NBC on September 25th.