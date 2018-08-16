Milo Ventimiglia's First 'Gilmore Girls' Fan Encounter Got Seriously Shady

"I'm at the gym and this girl stops me," he recalls of the encounter. "She goes, 'Excuse me, do you play Jess on 'Gilmore Girls?'"

Honored to be recognized, Milo responded, "Yeah, actually I do."

It all went downhill from there. "She goes, 'Oh my God, I f**king hate you!' She didn't even say, 'Hey, good job,'" he hilariously revealed to the late night host.

Team Dean didn't mess around!