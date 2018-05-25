Mindy Kaling Reveals The Awkward Question She Was Asked During 'Ocean's 8' Press Tour

Mindy Kaling said one interviewer basically called her a Hollywood spinster during the press interviews for "Ocean's 8."

During an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," Mindy got candid about an awkward and uncomfortable question she was asked during interviews for the press tour of her upcoming movie.

The 38-year-old actress said a journalist asked her how she could play a character who knows about diamonds when she herself has never been married or had a diamond on her finger in real life.

"Mindy, you play a jeweler. Now, you are not married and have never been engaged, so how do you know about diamonds?," Mindy said he asked.

"Cause it’s all about diamonds and stealing diamond necklaces and I was like, sorry," Mindy continued, "so he was basically like, ‘How, you, a famous spinster? How would you—you’ve never been anywhere near a diamond before. No man has ever—as though if you’re not married and engaged, you’ve never seen a diamond."

"It also seems to me that he has a fundamental misunderstanding of acting," Seth added.

"But he was so incredulous," Mindy kidded, "he was like, 'I can’t put this together! No man has ever loved you. So in what way would you—."

