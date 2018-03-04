Mirai Nagasu & Adam Rippon Adorably Lose It When 'Star Wars'' Kelly Marie Tran Crashes Their Interview

Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon got blasted to a galaxy far, far away at the 2018 Oscars, thanks to an unexpected celebrity run-in!
The figure skating phenoms adorably freaked out over seeing "Star Wars: The Last Jedi's" Kelly Marie Tran on the red carpet at Sunday's show, and the fangirl feeling was definitely mutual.
"This is my sister! Asian representation," Mirai said, as she and Kelly put their arms around each other when Kelly joined her and Adam's interview with Access' Kit Hoover and Scott Evans.
Mirai and Kelly both killed the fashion game in similar periwinkle hues for Hollywood's biggest night, with Mirai sporting a delicately beaded Tadashi Shoji number with long sleeves and Kelly taking the plunge with a jewled bodice and deep v-neck.
"We got the memo," Mirai said of their matching colors.
Adam made a style splash of his own in a Jeremy Scott tux featuring a leather harness and shoulder details, which Kelly deemed "flawless."
"I'm buckled in. I'm ready to go," he joked to Kit and Scott. "Safety first!"
Kelly had a major year thanks to the blockbuster "Star Wars" sequel, and joining two Olympians definitely made for one epic red carpet trio! The actress explained that she and Mirai had met at a party the night before and they hit it off immediately.
"She's my best friend already," Mirai said, but also had kind words for her fellow athlete and plus one.
"This is what we've dreamed of for a long time, and for the Olympics to bring us here and to do it with my best friend? Dream come true," she gushed of her and Adam's Oscar night.
