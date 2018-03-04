Mirai Nagasu & Adam Rippon Adorably Lose It When 'Star Wars'' Kelly Marie Tran Crashes Their Interview

Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon got blasted to a galaxy far, far away at the 2018 Oscars, thanks to an unexpected celebrity run-in!

The figure skating phenoms adorably freaked out over seeing "Star Wars: The Last Jedi's" Kelly Marie Tran on the red carpet at Sunday's show, and the fangirl feeling was definitely mutual.

"This is my sister! Asian representation," Mirai said, as she and Kelly put their arms around each other when Kelly joined her and Adam's interview with Access' Kit Hoover and Scott Evans.