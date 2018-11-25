Miranda Kerr Is Loving Her Post-Baby Body: 'I've Got A Mum-Bod And It's Fine!'

"It's really important as women that we're gentle with ourselves and don't feel like we have to snap back into shape after a baby," she added. "It's OK, I've got a mum-bod and it's fine!"

She also reflected on how her body has changed since her days of modelling with Victoria's Secret.

"It's all part of it. I took nine months, well, 10 months, to grow a beautiful child and it might take 10 months to feel good in a swimsuit again. Or longer. Or never!," she said.

While she might not be too concerned with her appearance, she is keeping fit and active post-pregnancy.