Miranda Kerr Is Loving Her Post-Baby Body: 'I've Got A Mum-Bod And It's Fine!'

Miranda Kerr is feeling herself!
The model is on the new cover of Marie Claire Australia and in the mag, she talks about her post-baby body.
She gave birth to her second child back in May, a baby boy that she welcomed with hubby Evan Spiegel. Miranda is also the mom to son Flynn, who she shares with her ex, Orlando Bloom.
Miranda is totally embracing her body!
"I love being a mum, it's the most rewarding thing," she told Marie Claire Australia.
"It's really important as women that we're gentle with ourselves and don't feel like we have to snap back into shape after a baby," she added. "It's OK, I've got a mum-bod and it's fine!"
She also reflected on how her body has changed since her days of modelling with Victoria's Secret.
"It's all part of it. I took nine months, well, 10 months, to grow a beautiful child and it might take 10 months to feel good in a swimsuit again. Or longer. Or never!," she said.
While she might not be too concerned with her appearance, she is keeping fit and active post-pregnancy.
She shared a photo recently of her getting her workout on poolside, in some cute red workout pants and a white top.
Miranda's gorgeous inside and out!
-- Stephanie Swaim