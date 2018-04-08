Miranda Lambert & Anderson East Split After More Than 2 Years Together (Report)

"I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel,” Miranda said onstage, local outlet Knox News reported.

"I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite. And part of feelings is also heartbreak, unfortunately," she added, preparing to launch into an acoustic version of her hit "Tin Man." "But fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y'all one."

Miranda was previously wed to Blake Shelton for four years. The country stars divorced in 2015, and Blake has since moved on with his fellow "Voice" coach Gwen Stefani.

The "Over You" singer is known for getting personal with her live audiences. Back in January, Miranda joked to the crowd at an Evansville, Ind., show about how she'd been handling life post-marriage.