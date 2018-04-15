Miranda Lambert Celebrates ACM Wins With Bruno Mars Singalong With Little Big Town

Miranda Lambert knows how to celebrate!

Miranda scooped up two ACM Awards on Sunday, one for Female Vocalist of the Year and one for Song of the Year for "Tin Man," and naturally she celebrated in style. Miranda shared a hilarious Instagram video form backstage where she and the members of Little Big Town are belting out Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" into wine bottles and water bottles.

The funny video was a perfect way to recap her big night!

Miranda told the audience as she accepted her award for Vocalist of the Year that "country music is her life" and she gives everything to it, and she was so grateful to get the support from the country music community.